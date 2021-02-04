http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/iIqu0cjtSa8/

CNN anchors Don Lemon, and Chris Cuomo defended Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) emotional telling of her experience during the deadly riots at Capitol Hill on January 6.

Cuomo said, “The story I was telling you about is when I got blown up in Iraq with my cameraman with the military police south of Baghdad. Here is my point. You go after AOC for her fear, saying it was illegitimate. She was in the adjacent building. You don’t know what the hell you’re talking about. She was running. She heard people saying, where is she, where is she? She didn’t know who those people were. Why am I using my experience? Because when we were on that patrol, and this captain was explaining they are often weaponized, and people started firing at us, they detonated the bodies. It blew over the Humvee in front of us. All this gunfire was all over the place. Don, I swear, I thought I was a dead man. I was haunted for weeks after that. I heard the screaming. I heard shouts of pain. I heard gunfire. I couldn’t move because of the position we were in after the explosion. I thought somebody was going to stick their weapon in the turret, and it was over. My cameraman and I were looking at each other, and we thought it was over. Okay? We were wrong. The voices I heard were our troops communicating, killing the insurgents, calling in tank fire, and controlling the whole situation, but they couldn’t talk to me because they were busy.”

Lemon said, “I’m glad you said that. I have been watching, you know, watching state media and listening to conservative media because I want to hear the other side. I was like, I don’t understand why this is a story. How is she supposed to know who is on the other side of the door? How was she supposed to know how many people were on the other side of the door? It has nothing to do with anything AOC or whatever. I kept trying to figure out how the people who were actually involved in that siege and all the chaos could be criticizing someone else who was involved in it because they were — because she was explaining how — what she thought was going on, in her particular situation. It was just flat-out partisanship. And a distraction to Marjorie Taylor Greene.”

Cuomo said, “They’re going after one of the Democrats because the Democrats are going after one of theirs. Mr. Noise Pollution over there at state TV and the others they want to frame the Democrats for January 6th. They’ve been leaking it out all these different ways that there’s an untold story, that this was a setup. It’s all BS, and it’s their toxicity. You heard Katie Porter say AOC was freaked out. Let me tell you, I lived a situation like that, and it doesn’t have to be real, the threat, for you to believe it’s imminent and real.”

Lemon said, “Let them do it because they look like idiots.”

