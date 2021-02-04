https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/04/cnns-star-fact-checker-daniel-dales-fact-check-of-gop-rep-nancy-maces-false-fact-check-of-aoc-turns-out-to-be-false/

With Donald Trump out of the White House, CNN star fact-checker Daniel Dale needs to occupy his time by shifting his focus toward congressional Republicans.

Congressional Republicans like Nancy Mace, who didn’t just roll over and let AOC slime her:

This is a deeply cynical & disgusting attack, @NancyMace. As the Capitol complex was stormed and people were being killed, none of us knew in the moment what areas were compromised. You previously told reporters yourself that you barricaded in your office, afraid you’d be hurt. https://t.co/4FyWsaXSDx pic.twitter.com/7gW6yKO9gJ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2021

*FACT CHECK* I have not once discounted your fear. We were ALL terrified that day. I’m stating the fact that insurrectionists were never in our hallway… because they weren’t. I deal in facts. Unlike you, apparently. https://t.co/S6CWasKNpY — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 4, 2021

Well, Daniel’s not about to let Mace get away with fact-checking AOC. Not as long as he’s the ultimate fact-checking authority:

This is a false “FACT CHECK.” Ocasio-Cortez didn’t say insurrectionists were in their hallway. She said she was generally scared about what was going on and specifically scared by a Capitol police officer who seemed angry and hadn’t made clear he was with law enforcement. https://t.co/imRJjQ9KA1 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) February 4, 2021

OK, Daniel. Show us where Mace lied.

And this is a false fact-check. Mace didn’t say AOC said that. https://t.co/6tlAXOqp3j — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 4, 2021

No she did not.

Since Daniel Dale evidently doesn’t look at facts before doing fact-checks, here’s a reminder of what Nancy Mace said:

.@AOC made clear she didn’t know who was at her door. Breathless attempts by media to fan fictitious news flames are dangerous. My office is 2 doors down. Insurrectionists never stormed our hallway. Egregious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Is there nothing MSM won’t politicize? pic.twitter.com/Tl1GiPSOft — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 2, 2021

I’m two doors down from @aoc and no insurrectionists stormed our hallway… https://t.co/pAuLh4Vvam pic.twitter.com/xRV4qqY7Qs — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 4, 2021

And here’s the tweet Dale is labeling as a “false ‘FACT CHECK’”:

*FACT CHECK* I have not once discounted your fear. We were ALL terrified that day. I’m stating the fact that insurrectionists were never in our hallway… because they weren’t. I deal in facts. Unlike you, apparently. https://t.co/S6CWasKNpY — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 4, 2021

Mace’s initial beef was with the media’s coverage of AOC’s account, not with AOC herself. But AOC, who never leaves home without her victim card, has nevertheless tried to paint Mace’s criticism as a personal attack not just on her, but on all survivors of violence and assault.

And Dale is only too eager to assist AOC in her efforts.

Here’s CNN “fact checker” misleading about what happened.

He “fact checks” the opposite of what was actually said. Dishonest to his core. https://t.co/6ITyJnWFFd — Kirk McKee (@kirkmckee13) February 4, 2021

You work for the Democrats. Just admit it. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) February 4, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

