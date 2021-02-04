https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/covid-19-cases-drop-40-since-last-week/

The number of reported COVID-19 infections has plummetted 40% in the United States in just one week and 30% worldwide in the past three weeks.

And the primary reason is not the distribution of vaccines, contend experts, who point out that only 8% of Americans and 13% people worldwide have received their first dose, DailyMail.com reported.

A New York Times COVID-19 case tracker indicated cases in the U.S. were down 30% from just last week, according to Marketwatch. Statistics from Johns Hopkins show the nation’s seven-day rolling average is down 40%.

Daily cases have dropped 45% since the latest peak Jan. 11, according to data from the COVID-19 Tracking Project.

The World Health Organization said Monday its World in Data graphs show the daily infection rate has fallen by 30% over the past three weeks.

Some public health experts told DailyMail.com it’s possible that more people conracted the virus that previously thought, and some regions could be experiencing herd immunity.

Many epidemiologists have noted the coronavirus, in a second wave, is following the bell-shaped pattern of epidemics predicted by Farr’s Law in 1840, regardless of mitigation efforts.

Further, in January, the World Health Organization officially acknowledged that the “gold standard” test used to diagnose COVID-19 has a high rate of false-positives that make it unreliable.

In a July podcast that resurfaced in December, Dr. Anthony Fauci admitted the widely used PCR tests pick up harmless fragments of the coronarvirus, resulting in many false-positive cases that result in overstating the threat. In August, the New York Times examined PCR testing data in three states and found “up to 90 percent of people testing positive carried barely any virus.”

In an advisory to lab workers issued Jan. 13, the WHO recommended a second test to confirm any diagnosis for people who aren’t showing any symptoms of the disease.

“Where test results do not correspond with the clinical presentation, a new specimen should be taken,” the guidance says.

The WHO warns that most PCR tests “are indicated as an aid for diagnosis,” meaning health care providers should consider at least seven other factors to confirm any test.

WND reported in December an external peer review concluded a major paper supporting the PCR test for COVID-19 has 10 “serious flaws,” resulting in many false positive cases.

A briefing published by four British scientists concluded PCR testing is “distorting policy and creating the illusion that we are in a serious pandemic when in fact we are not.”

“A false positive pseudo-epidemic is a well described phenomenon in the medical literature which results in an exponential rise in diagnosed cases and deaths but no excess deaths,” the British researchers write.

