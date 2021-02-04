https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/copy-edit-crcrowder-does-a-deep-dive-into-the-most-extreme-anti-gun-bill-hes-seenowder-does-a-deep-dive-into-the-most-extreme-anti-gun-bill-hes-seen

Crowder does a deep dive into the most extreme anti-gun bill he’s seen. And why is the DOJ attacking Elon Musk for hiring American? That and more on Thursday’s episode of “Louder with Crowder.”

Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.







Use promo code LWC to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Steven Crowder?

To enjoy more of Steven’s uncensored late-night comedy that’s actually funny, join Mug Club — the only place for all of Crowder uncensored and on demand.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

