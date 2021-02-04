https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/cuomo-says-indoor-dining-can-resume-despite-covid-being-worse-than-when-he-banned-it/

(NEON NETTLE) – Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that indoor dining could resume after months of restrictions and lockdowns, despite COVID-19 cases being worse than it was when he issued the ban. So what’s changed?

When Cuomo announced the ban on indoor dining on December 11 last year, the 7-day average of COVID cases per 100,000 people was 40.2, according to data from The New York Times.

When he announced that indoor dining could resume last month, the number was 66.1, which is 64% higher than the average per-capita compared to December.

