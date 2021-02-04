https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/dan-bongino-reveals-real-story-behind-firing-parler-ceo-story-hearing-not-correct-dont-believe-hype/

Dan Bongino breaks down the most recent story coming out about the firing of the Parler CEO, John Matze, and Dan wants everyone to know that they should not believe the hype.

Fox News obtained a memo sent by Matze’s staffers reported by Daily Wire and Bongino called out how there were 2 separate visions for the future of Parler.

Fox reported, “On January 29, 2021, the Parler board controlled by Rebekah Mercer decided to immediately terminate my position as CEO of Parler. I did not participate in this decision,” Matze wrote. “I understand that those who now control the company have made some communications to employees and other third parties that have unfortunately created confusion and prompted me to make this public statement.”

Dan Bongino said they could have brought Parler back up in a week if they ‘bent the knee’ by following Big Tech’s guidelines and the statements from the memo are false. Bongino reveals he and the other 2 co-owners are the ones who prioritized free speech in their vision. Dan said he warned and advocated for more product stability instead of Matze.

Matze has said he did not participate in the board’s decision to remove him and claimed he wanted to maintain his free speech principles but the investors had other ideas about moderating content.

Bongino wants everyone to share his message and for people to know that Parler is absolutely committed to free speech and other investors are the ones who want to maintain the free speech principles. It is alleged that Matze was the one who wanted to “bend the knee” to Big Tech in order to return and not pursue the same vision as Dan and the other 2 co-owners.

