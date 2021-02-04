https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/david-hogg-launching-pillow-company-to-compete-with-mike-lindell/

David Hogg tweeted on Thursday that he and software developer William LeGate are launching a pillow company to compete against MyPillow. Hogg wrote that he and LeGate hope to “sell $1 million of product within our first year” and to launch in six months.

“We would like to do it sooner but we have strict guidelines on sustainability and U.S. based Union producers,” Hogg added.

“Mike isn’t going to know what hit him—this pillow fight is just getting started.”

Mike Lindell told Axios in a text Thursday morning, “Good for them…. nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”