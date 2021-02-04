https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/david-hogg-launching-pillow-company-to-compete-with-mike-lindell/
David Hogg tweeted on Thursday that he and software developer William LeGate are launching a pillow company to compete against MyPillow. Hogg wrote that he and LeGate hope to “sell $1 million of product within our first year” and to launch in six months.
- “We would like to do it sooner but we have strict guidelines on sustainability and U.S. based Union producers,” Hogg added.
- “Mike isn’t going to know what hit him—this pillow fight is just getting started.”
Mike Lindell told Axios in a text Thursday morning, “Good for them…. nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”