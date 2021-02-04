https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/537410-david-hogg-to-launch-pillow-company-to-compete-with

Gun control activist and survivor of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting David Hogg announced on Thursday that he would be launching his own pillow company to compete with MyPillow.

Hogg said he would be creating the company along with William LeGate, a progressive tech entrepreneur, to directly compete with conservative MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch pro-Trump supporter who has baselessly spread voter fraud allegations.

“This pillow fight just got very real,” Hogg tweeted Thursday, alluding to Lindell’s forthcoming “progressive competition.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mike the “my pillow guy” is commenting on his soon too be progressive competition in the form of a progressive pillow company @williamlegate and I are starting. This pillow fight just got very real @williamlegate https://t.co/jSNrUit1ZB — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

He added that LeGate “and I can and will run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy while creating US based Union jobs and helping people. This pillow fight is just getting started.”

Hogg said that his role in the future company would be advisory so he can concentrate on school. He currently attends Harvard University.

In another tweet, Hogg said the company would feature union-made products, support progressive causes and “not attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Key parts of the company -Union made in America to create good jobs that support American families.

-Have an emphasis on supporting progressive causes

-Not attempt a white supremacist overthrow of the United States government So you can sleep at night — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

The repeated baseless claims of voter fraud spread by former President TrumpDonald Trump Pelosi pushing Newsom to pick Schiff for next California AG: report Palm Beach town attorney says Trump should be able to live at Mar-a-Lago Trump helipad at Mar-a-Lago to soon be demolished MORE and his supporters have been blamed for inciting the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot that took place after a “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C.

Axios reached out to Lindell, who responded, “Good for them. … Nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”

Lindell’s Twitter account was permanently taken down this week after he posted several tweets criticizing Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and doubling down on his claims of voter fraud.

On Tuesday, those claims caused Newsmax host Bob Sellers to walk away from an on-camera interview with Lindell, a move that Sellers later said could have been handled differently.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

