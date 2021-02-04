https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/biden-pelosis-democrat-house-working-2021-fiscal-year-spending-bill-nearly-6-trillion-leaving-deficit-4-trillion/

The foxes are in the hen house.

The Democrat House is working on a spending bill for fiscal year 2021. (This 12 month period started on October 1, 2020.) This behemoth of a bill calls for a budget of more than $6 trillion:

The only way the DC politicians can get there is to end up with a deficit of nearly $4 trillion:

It’s very clear these people have no regard for our country’s future or our children. These people only want power and money for themselves.

God only knows what will ultimately be in this bill.

