Sen. Sherrod BrownSherrod Campbell BrownWarren to join Finance panel overseeing taxes, health care Democrats offer resolution denouncing white supremacists ahead of Trump trial The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Biden, GOP senators begin talks; Dems push ahead MORE (D-Ohio) on Thursday demanded in front of the entire Senate that his colleague Sen. Rand Paul Randal (Rand) Howard PaulThe Memo: It’s Trump vs. McConnell in battle for GOP’s soul Our nation has never fully agreed on much, but it hasn’t always torn itself apart Lindsey Graham comes to Liz Cheney’s defense MORE (R-Ky.) wear a mask in the chamber, where senators were massed for a long series of votes on the budget resolution.

When Paul stood up to ask that each vote be limited to 10 minutes, Brown objected and demanded that the libertarian-leaning Republican wear a mask in the chamber.

“I would like to ask Sen. Paul in front of everybody to start wearing a mask on the Senate floor like the entire staff does all the time,” Brown said with a clear tone of exasperation in his voice.

Brown noted that Sen. Jacky Rosen Jacklyn (Jacky) Sheryl RosenOvernight Defense: New START extended for five years | Austin orders ‘stand down’ to tackle extremism | Panel recommends Biden delay Afghanistan withdrawal Senate approves waiver for Biden’s Pentagon nominee House Democrats introduce bill to invest 0 billion in STEM research and education MORE (D-Nev.), in the chair at the time, was wearing a mask, as was just about every other senator on the floor during a vote on an amendment sponsored by Sen. Roy Blunt Roy Dean BluntMissouri newspaper urges Hawley, Blunt to ‘bring Trump to justice’ Bipartisan group discussing Senate rules change Trump censure faces tough odds in Senate MORE (R-Mo.) on withholding funding from schools that do not reopen for in-person learning after teachers are vaccinated.

“I appreciate now the presiding officer wearing a mask. But I wish Sen. Paul would show respect to his colleagues to wear a mask when he’s on the Senate floor walking around and speaking,” Brown said.

Brown, however, ultimately didn’t block Paul’s request to limit the time of the votes, even though the Kentucky senator didn’t make any move to then put on a mask.

Instead, Paul, remaining maskless, sat down next to Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) for the remainder of the vote to chat.

Paul, who tested positive for COVID-19 in March, doesn’t wear a mask. He argues that people who have recovered from the disease are immune.

Paul told Fox News in an interview in November that people who recover from the virus should “throw away their masks, go to restaurants, live again” because they “are now immune.”

Brown got into a tiff with another Republican colleague, Sen. Dan Sullivan Daniel Scott SullivanThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Democrats chart path to pass Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan Senators vet Buttigieg to run Transportation Department McConnell about to school Trump on political power for the last time MORE (Alaska), in November over not wearing a mask on the Senate floor.

Brown asked him to “please wear a mask” while he was presiding over the chamber, prompting an angry response.

“I don’t wear a mask when I’m speaking, like most senators,” Sullivan shot back. “I don’t need your instruction.”

Brown scolded his colleagues for not being more considerate.

“There clearly isn’t much interest in this body in public health,” he said, arguing that not wearing a mask on the floor exposes floor staff.

Senators started receiving COVID-19 vaccines in December. There’s little evidence, however, that receiving the vaccine prevents someone from transmitting the virus to people who aren’t vaccinated.

