https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/02/04/democratic-socialists-seek-to-oust-moderate-democrats-during-2022-primary-season-n321584
About The Author
Related Posts
At Activists' Insistence, College Sets Up 'Reparations Fund' to Pay for Black Students' Books and Therapy
January 7, 2021
Hilarious: CNN's Oliver Darcy Tries a Lecture on 'Propaganda' Journalism, Immediately Undermines Himself
December 17, 2020
LA District Attorney Whistleblower: Gascon's Sentencing Special Directive Is Illegal
December 9, 2020
MyPillow CEO Meets With Trump To Push For Martial Law
January 16, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy