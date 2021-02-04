https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dershowitz-this-impeachment-violates-the-first-amendment/

Posted by Kane on February 4, 2021 3:07 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

Short highlight clip.

“These are members of Congress…They’re telling the Senate to ignore the First Amendment.”

Here’s the full Dershow from yesterday



You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...