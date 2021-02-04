https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dershowitz-this-impeachment-violates-the-first-amendment/
WATCH: @AlanDersh on the Democrats’ dangerous impeachment brief:
“These are members of Congress…They’re telling the Senate to ignore the First Amendment.” pic.twitter.com/YKXm2w5KSY
— Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) February 4, 2021
Short highlight clip.
Here’s the full Dershow from yesterday