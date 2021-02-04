https://www.newsmax.com/politics/morris-cheney-gop-leadership/2021/02/04/id/1008701/

Rep. Liz Cheney is a “gone goose” in the 2022 primary election, former presidential adviser Dick Morris told Newsmax TV on Thursday, and the House GOP leadership’s efforts to keep her in her No. 3 role there after her vote to impeach former President Donald Trump shows how out of touch it is with the rank-and-file Republican voter.

“She has snowball’s chance in hell of getting re-elected,” Morris said on “American Agenda” referring to he said a recent poll on the 54-year-old third-term Republican from Wyoming. “Her favorability is down to 13% and she loses the projected primary by 3-1 or 4-1. Wyoming went 70% for Trump. And Liz Cheney is a gone goose.

“And it’s ridiculous, and shows how out of touch (Rep.) Kevin McCarthy and the Republican leadership is with the voters of the Republican Party, that he and (Rep. Steve) Scalise worked overtime to round up votes for this…traitor, who voted to impeach Donald Trump. The voters of her state, Wyoming, her state, will not be so forgiving.”

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney who was first elected to the house in 2016 and climbed to the position of House Republican Conference chair two years ago, was one of 10 Republicans and the only member its leadership team to vote for Trump’s impeachment.

He “summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing,” she said of the Jan. 6 disturbance at the U.S. Capitol.

“She shouldn’t be (Wyoming’s) congressman in any case,” Morris said. “But she’s part of Republican royalty because of her father and they don’t want to move against her. But the voters have their own minds.”

Morris added that efforts by Democrats to create the sense that there is a Trump “base” as separate from the rank-and-file Republican voter is nonsensical.

“The word base is something the left likes to use to describe Trump supporters,” he said. “It’s not his base, it’s 80% or 90% of the Republican Party. The word is the Republican Party. And they try to pretend it’s fragmented, but it’s not. And if is fragmented, it’s not the left against the right, it’s the top against the rest of it. That’s what you’re seeing here.”

