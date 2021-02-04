https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/donald-trump-net-worth-billions-president-2021

Former President Donald Trump’s net worth has been hovering around $2.5 billion since last year, according to Forbes’ estimate, down from an estimated $4.5 billion when he announced his candidacy in 2015.

Continue Reading Below

Trump left office in January and has since set up the “Office of the Former President,” but he has not yet announced a new business venture.

TRUMP GOLF BUSINESS RESILIENT DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Trump was No. 121 on Forbes’ list of wealthiest Americans when he began his 2016 presidential campaign.

Forbes also found that Trump’s net worth declined in 2020 after hitting $3.1 billion in 2019, as the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic recession wreaked havoc on the industries in which he holds his biggest assets. Several entities cut ties with the Trump Organization in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Trump’s financial disclosure form filed shortly before he left office showed that his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago was one of only a few of his businesses that saw income increase in 2020 amid the pandemic.

WHO ARE THE 5 WEALTHIEST US PRESIDENTS?

Revenue increased by roughly 13% from $21.4 million to $24.2 million. Mar-a-Lago has made income upwards of $30 million in years past.

Meanwhile, the Trump Organization’s revenue declined roughly 38% overall compared to 2019, falling to $278 million, according to The New York Times.

Trump made $400,000 per year as president and donated his presidential salary each quarter.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

FOX Business’ inquiry to the Trump Organization was not returned at the time of publication.

FOX Business’ Megan Henney contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

