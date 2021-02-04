https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/02/04/dont-look-now-but-there-are-almost-enough-signatures-to-force-a-recall-vote-for-gov-gavin-newsom/

Amazing. There are now 1.4 million signatures on a petition to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom:

Keep it up:

California readers can sign the petition here:

1.5 million signatures are needed by March 17. From the Washington Examiner:

Leaders of the petition announced Jan. 26 that they had obtained roughly 1.2 million signatures from the California public out of a required total of 1.5 million to formalize the move. A superior court in November 2020 extended the deadline to amass the signers to March 17 after organizers said the coronavirus hampered their effort to distribute forms to residents.

Gov. Newsom may not want to talk about the recall, but he’s going to have to and soon:

You know, he could just open the schools as the people want:

Give Gov. Ron DeSantis a call. He can help:

It’s so bad in California that even San Francisco’s mayor is suing to get the schools open:

So, if/when Newsom is recalled, who comes next? Gov. Rick Grenell has a nice ring to it:

Hell, yes.

