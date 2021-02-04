https://www.theblaze.com/shows/louder-with-crowder/elon-musk-is-under-investigation-for-notbreaking-the-law---steven-crowder-

Wait. What? Elon Musk is under investigation for following the law? Steven Crowder raised the question of “why” the Department of Justice opened an investigation into Elon Musk’s rocket company, SpaceX, for asking a former job applicant for their citizenship status.

Reuters reported, “The Justice Department’s Immigrant and Employee Rights division received a complaint of employment discrimination from a non-U.S. citizen, who alleged that SpaceX discriminated against him based on his citizenship status.

“Elon Musk is under investigation for asking for papers so he would not be breaking the law,?” Crowder asked rhetorically.

“How is that not a good thing?”He went on to express his belief that the system “rigged” if a business owner can be investigated for hiring illegal immigrants, and for attempting to confirm the immigration status of job applicants.

