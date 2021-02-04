https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/04/epic-troll-trumps-response-to-screen-actors-guild-threat-to-revoke-his-membership-is-priceless/

Former President Trump had been a longtime member of the Screen Actor’s Guild union, but recently they’ve been threatening to revoke his membership. Trump has beaten them to it, and sent along a letter to inform them:

“Who cares!” LOL.

It’s real, and it’s spectacular:

CNN obviously misses Trump quite a bit so maybe that’ll be enough to give them a day’s worth of something to obsess over (other than what’s on Fox News).

The SAG’s response:

They tried.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...