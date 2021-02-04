https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/601d33405db3705aa0a908bc
CNN has been forced to admit that fallen Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick did not die from getting hit with…
Taliban fighters have been called to duty, militant leaders say, amid concerns in their ranks that the Biden team will not withdraw foreign troops by May….
The Biden administration’s Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered every military branch to convene a “stand down” sometime in the…
A software glitch and a lack of enthusiasm have been blamed for the underwhelming start to Mumbai’s efforts to vaccinate frontline workers, with only a few dozen people queuing up for injections on th…
Geneticists from the Max Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics, in Berlin, have discovered a genetic variant in mice that allows sperm cells to poison their competitors before the race to the egg ha…