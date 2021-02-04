https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-fbi-visited-home-trump-supporter-working-dc-not-even-attend-rally/

The FBI visited the home of Trump supporter Noel Fritsch, formerly of Big League Politics, for being in DC on January 6 — even though he was no where near the rally or subsequent takeover of the Capitol Building.

Fritsch says that the agents harassed his pregnant wife and attempted to intimidate her, while she was home alone with their four young children.

Speaking to the Gateway Pundit, Fritsch said that while he was in DC, he was miles away from the action. “I was at my laptop working. I work in conservative politics against Mitch and McCarthy trying to elect Tea Party and MAGA candidates to help the Trump Agenda,” he explained.

.@LegendaryEnergy – same happened to me today. 2 of Rosenstein’s goons harassed my 39 week pregnant wife mid-day while she’s at home raising our 4 boys, 7 & under. Worse, promising future intimidation, they told her they’ll have to keep coming back til we speak. https://t.co/ugR0wO08XL — Noel Fritsch (@NoelFritsch) February 3, 2021

The visit by the two agents took place on Wednesday around 11:30 a.m. while his wife was at home with their children, all of whom are 7-years-old or younger.

At first, the agents, one male and one female, played nice and claimed that her husband was not in any trouble and that they were just looking to speak with him. They told her that they weren’t looking to arrest anyone and “didn’t even bring handcuffs.”

“They asked if she was there and if she was with me,” Fritsch explained. His wife answered that she is home with their children all the time. They asked if he was in DC on the 6th and she explained that he is constantly travelling for work and was not sure.

“We just wanted to know if he was there, or if he was the kind of guy who was standing on the outskirts saying ‘yay Trump’ — or if he was the kind of guy who would be on the inside breaking stuff,” she recounted them asking her. “It doesn’t look like he would be that kind of a guy because we’re looking around at your beautiful home and beautiful children.”

“Most of the time people are just so mean to us right when we walk up and you are just so nice. Thank you for being so nice,” she recounted them saying, attempting to butter her up.

The tone quickly changed, however, as the agents told her that they will have to keep coming back until they speak to Mr. Fritsch.

Fritsch said that he believes it was “nothing but pure intimidation tactic.”

“They want conservatives and MAGA country to give up and go home. The Harris Biden DOJ is looking to punish potential political enemies,” Fritsch added, “and they are using American resources to do it.”

“Memo to China Joe and Heels up Harris: MAGA country is only getting stronger,” Fritsch stated.

