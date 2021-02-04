https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-breakdown-80-cases-related-2020-presidential-election/

The media in the United States is no longer interested in the truth. They are corrupted beyond belief. They used to be biased, now they are clearly dishonest.

Over and over we heard how President Trump didn’t win a single case in the 2020 Presidential election related to fraud in the election. The media called this proof that there was no fraud. Far left Buzz Feed reported in December:

President Donald Trump had another brutal weekend in court, with the US Supreme Court and other judges across the country rejecting his latest efforts to overturn his loss to President-elect Joe Biden. Trump and his allies have lost 59 times in court since Nov. 3, according to a running tally on Twitter from Marc Elias, the lawyer leading Democrats’ fight against the GOP’s post-election challenges. The Supreme Court’s one-paragraph rejection of Trump and Texas’ bid to invalidate more than 20 million votes on Friday night was just one of a string of fresh losses that the president has faced over the past 72 hours alone.

Problem number one was it was Buzzfeed, problem number two was Buzzfeed relied on Marc Elias for their information. Apparently, Elias has a unique way of counting cases.

When looking at the number of cases related to the 2020 Presidential election that were decided on merits, there were only 21 cases decided so far. Of these cases, President Trump won 14. The President won 14 of 21 cases decided on merits which is two-thirds of the cases.

What the media doesn’t tell you and omits from their reporting is their greatest lie.

According to a list of all 2020 election cases related to President Trump found at the following link here:

The report as of February 4th, 2021 shows:

There are 80 court cases to date based on the 2020 election

In 28 cases President Trump was/is the plaintiff

In 48 cases President Trump was/is not the plaintiff

In 4 cases President Trump is the defendant

21 of these cases have been decided on merits

Of the 21 cases decided on the merits, President Trump won 14 of them or two-thirds of the cases

25 cases remain active

It is horrible that the courts have not made the cases related to the 2020 election a priority. The courts’ procrastination in addressing these important cases in a timely fashion was, and is, abhorrent.

There are still 25 cases to be decided related to the 2020 election.



