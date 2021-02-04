https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-new-video-surfaces-antifa-insurgence-leader-john-sullivan-training-antifa-soldiers-selling-riot-equipment-website/

Antifa-Insurgence leader John Earl Sullivan iwas arrested in Utah after the US Capitol riots.

As reported previously Antifa protester John Sullivan was caught on video posing as a Trump supporter during the rioting at the US Capitol on January 6th.

Footage obtained by the Gateway Pundit from militant Black Lives Matter and Antifa activist John Sullivan’s Discord server shows the so-called “civil rights activist” reveling inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6 as he damaged federal property.

Sullivan has maintained in multiple interviews that he regularly attends protests only to record what’s going on, but did not actively partake in the insurgence in Washington. This is a lie. He is a leader of the Utah Antifa-BLM movement and has been previously arrested.

TRENDING: BREAKING: AOC Was Not In the Capitol Dome Building – Embellished Her “Near Death Experience” Where Protesters Stormed Her Office (VIDEO)

“It’s just recording, solely, and not being active in it,” he told Fox News last week.

Sullivan also organized an Antifa-Insurgence rally on January 6th at the Washington Monument at 11 AM before they stormed the US Capitol.

The mainstream media refuses to report these facts.

Now there is video of Antifa-Black Lives Matter leader John Sullivan giving instructions to his co-conspirators on his channel Insurgence USA on how to effectively pull off criminal protest actions without detection. CNN invited Sullivan on their channel and described him as a reporter.

In the training video Sullivan offers tips on how to prevent detection and information on bulletproof shields to wear during planned insurrection activities.

Via MeWe

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

