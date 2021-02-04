https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/537417-fbi-in-pittsburgh-searching-for-bullhorn-lady-from-capitol-riot

FBI agents on Thursday raided the home of a Mercer County, Pa., woman who was identified as one of the rioters who breached the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

A spokesperson for the FBI’s Pittsburgh field office confirmed to CBS affiliate KDKA that their agents were searching for the whereabouts of Rachel Powell, identified on Tuesday in a New Yorker article as the “bullhorn lady” seen wearing a distinctive pink hat during the riot.

FBI officials had previously issued a public call for information regarding her identity last month.

Help the #FBI identify this woman who allegedly unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, submit a tip to https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. When providing a tip on any of the below photos, please refer to photograph 110. https://t.co/QkV52OYdZ2 @FBIWFO pic.twitter.com/iANB6bZ96z — FBI (@FBI) January 17, 2021

“We are conducting court authorized law enforcement activity at that location. We are seeking the whereabouts of Rachel Powell,” an FBI official told KDKA. The bureau’s Pittsburgh field office did not immediately return a request for further comment from The Hill.

Powell was identified by The New Yorker’s Ronan Farrow in an investigative piece published Tuesday which described her as “a forty-year-old mother of eight from western Pennsylvania” active in local community farmers’ markets who began falling in to conspiracy theories over the past year.

“People should probably coordinate together if you’re going to take this building,” she is heard saying in videos of the Jan. 6 riot compiled by The New Yorker, reportedly adding: “We got another window to break to make in-and-out easy.”

Powell declined to comment to The New Yorker when asked whether she directed people in the Capitol during the Jan. 6 violence, while confirming that it was her seen in the videos and pictures shared by the FBI.

“Listen, if somebody doesn’t help and direct people, then do more people die?” she told The New Yorker. “That’s all I’m going to say about that. I can’t say anymore. I need to talk to an attorney.”

