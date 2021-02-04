https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2021/02/04/florida-city-declares-first-week-of-february-donald-j-trump-week-n1423171

Obama may have a day in his honor in Illinois, but President Trump now has a whole week honoring him in the city of Frostproof, Florida.

Vice Mayor and City Council Member Austin Gravley brought the proclamation forward during a city council meeting Monday evening.

Florida State Rep Anthony Sabatini attended the meeting to speak in favor of the proclamation, “Great to be in the City of Frostproof FL tonight to speak in favor of a Proclamation declaring this week ‘Donald Trump Week.’” Sabatini tweeted. “First city in the nation to do this!”

Great to be in the City of Frostproof FL tonight to speak in favor of a Proclamation declaring this week “Donald Trump Week.” First city in the nation to do this! @VisitFrostproof #maga pic.twitter.com/MXTPqNOa1W — Rep. Anthony Sabatini (@AnthonySabatini) February 2, 2021

The proclamation read as follows:

Whereas, Former President Donald J. Trump was born June 14, 1946, and; Whereas, Elected in 2016 as the 45th President of the United States, and; Whereas, while President, the United States gained millions of new jobs, including more than 1.2 million manufacturing and construction jobs while designating 9,000 opportunity zones, and; Whereas, new unemployment record lows were reached, and; Whereas, the United States engaged in no new wars under the President Trump administration, while bringing many troops home, and; Whereas, Former President Donald J. Trump was overwhelmingly supported, and received 76.43%

of the votes in Frostproof, Florida, Precinct 537, won the state of Florida twice and received more votes than any incumbent in United States History. NOW, THEREFORE, I, Jon Albert, Mayor of Frostproof, Florida, hereby declare February 1st through February 6th as Donald J. Trump week in the City of Frostproof. Dated this 1st day of February, 2021

Last month, Sabatini announced his support for an amendment to rename the 481-mile long Highway 27 “President Donald J. Trump Highway.”

Some residents took issue with the fact that the proclamation was made and the week honoring Trump being in February, Black History Month. Though considering that President Trump did more to help black Americans in four years than Barack Obama did in eight, it actually seems very appropriate.

