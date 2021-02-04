https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/04/glenn-greenwald-explains-why-the-networks-are-desperately-in-search-of-a-replacement-for-president-trump/

We knew that Fox News’ rating had taken a nosedive after election night, but it looks like viewership is down on all the cable news channels; the only one with his head still above water is Tucker Carlson. Hint: the longer the bar, the worse the viewership falloff.

It. Was. Always. About. The. Ratings. — Bob Sullivan (@RedTapeChron) February 4, 2021

Wait. Can someone explain this? Am I missing something? — Rosie the Revolter (@RandomMuse) February 4, 2021

I think the idea is that CNN helped create the modern monster that is Trump by giving him infinite coverage and now that there’s nothing to cover, they’re suffering. Not sure though, I haven’t regularly watched any cable news in years. 🤷‍♂️ — jaüffíns (@notjffns) February 4, 2021

Glenn Greenwald says the ratings slump is why cable news networks are “desperately in search of a replacement” for the bad orange man.

Again: those who hated Trump most flamboyantly and monomaniacally —- especially on TV — were the ones whose careers and bank accounts benefited most from him. Here’s what is starting to happen to them now that he’s done, and why they’re desperately in search of a replacement: https://t.co/rdFqtNyMVX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 4, 2021

People forget that in 2014 and 2015 almost nobody was watching MSNBC and CNN. So many of their hosts were on the verge of being fired, their shows cancelled. Trump single-handedly saved their careers: fear keeps people clinging to those shows, and they squeezed him for all of it. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 4, 2021

The only hope for these networks is to convince viewers America is on the verge of civil war, an existential threat to democracy. That’s why it’s so vital to call a few hundred people at the Capitol an “insurrection” or “coup”: almost toppled earth’s most militarized country! — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) February 4, 2021

Exactly, media needs division to get viewers. — Ryan M (@RyanTreeFiddy) February 4, 2021

Clearly they had no plan for a post-Trump world 😂😂 — Randall Stephens (@RockHound47) February 4, 2021

Who will these media ghouls Russiagate next? Any idea? They need some sort of replacement to Trump right? — GCB (@GCB79741306) February 4, 2021

The replacement is ‘white supremacy’. — TheDiggers (@TheDiggers4) February 4, 2021

Replacement is exactly what you predicted…..a massive moral panic against “right wing & white supremacist terrorism” — Mike DeCarlo (@MikeDeCarlo14) February 4, 2021

Maybe they will turn their attention to “domestic extremists” — Ava Petrucci (@mmeJen) February 4, 2021

I’ve said it all along. It’s like a drug for these TDS-suffering Brunch Libs. They are now going w/out their fix, so in comes the methadone — Marjorie Taylor Greene. — Assahollah Jewmeini (@whostheboff) February 4, 2021

Which is why Marjorie Taylor Greene is getting absurd amounts of attention. — Nick Purdy’s Jaded Optimism (@nickwildheaven) February 4, 2021

They’ll soon be nobodies at best, and some will face unemployment. All because they were traumatised by the bad orange man. — Michael Ely (@boywearingvan) February 4, 2021

This is basically why they promoted him into the Presidency in the first place, by gifting him with endless airtime. The media turned the entire nation into a reality show stage. — dhanuraashi (@dhanuraashi) February 4, 2021

And by the way, they haven’t learned their lesson – their next move is to anoint Marjorie Taylor Green as the head of the GOP. They want her to be President in 2024. — dhanuraashi (@dhanuraashi) February 4, 2021

They have his replacement. And when MTG is removed from ever holding any position again, ever, anywhere, then they’ll find the next one. And the next. And the next. — AntiSocial (Media) – #NeverTrump (@DisagreeCivilly) February 4, 2021

Joe Biden won because CNN and MSNBC radicalized complacent boomers and the suburbs with Trump hysteria. — Ryan Zickgraf (@RyanSmithWriter) February 4, 2021

It’s no lie that Trump had to campaign against Biden and the mainstream media while Biden could stay in his basement and do nothing.

The cable news networks will use the Trump trial in the Senate to drive those ratings up. And after that, they will push for criminal trials of Trump and his supporters so the Trump gravy train continues. — Hortensia (@SayWhatLadies) February 4, 2021

and therein lies the problem. Media and “reporters” are no longer such. They are celebrities and attempting to generate wealth. So when there is no “news” it must be created to feed the mob who will buy the books. — Madness exists here. (@thdivewhisperer) February 4, 2021

They could consider executing critical analysis and reporting corruption within their own beloved political party. Naaaaa, they don’t want to be journalists. Peddling propaganda and divisiveness is better for ratings, fame and profits. — Sheepish (@Merican_Sheep) February 4, 2021

May their ratings continue to dwindle. — Hitch (@hitch29969) February 4, 2021

Some kind of justice — Steve Johnson 🇺🇸 (@StvJnsn) February 4, 2021

I seem to recall POTUS telling us, “They’ll be out of business in 4 years. Let’s see what happens.” — Tuck Douglas (@TuckDouglas1) February 4, 2021

Praising Biden doesn’t appear to be holding up. — Indy 🇺🇸🗣🏗 (@rsrindy) February 4, 2021

Frank Luntz has noticed that CNN seems to have dropped its interest in the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly, while its hosts used to tweet daily body counts under the Trump administration:

CNN has been covering Marjorie Taylor Greene for hours on end, leaving little airtime for other topics like the COVID stimulus. One of those issues affects a lot more Americans to a lot greater degree. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 4, 2021

Huh. It’s almost like they are doing it on purpose to distract from already going back on their main campaign promise. — eric (@eriContrarian) February 4, 2021

No one cares about her either. They made her a household name because they don’t have Trump anymore. — Patrick McRae (@patricksb4) February 4, 2021

Longhaul TDS is here to stay. It can be transferred to others. — bluska (@bluskabucknut) February 4, 2021

CNN is lost at the moment. 😂 — MO (@omahomed) February 4, 2021

It’s almost like they prioritize coverage based on fit with the preferred narrative vs how it impacts everyday Americans. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) February 4, 2021

One of those issues affects CNN’s bottom line to a lot greater degree. — Unthinking Cultist (@lifelongcynic) February 4, 2021

They really do miss Trump, don’t they?

