We knew that Fox News’ rating had taken a nosedive after election night, but it looks like viewership is down on all the cable news channels; the only one with his head still above water is Tucker Carlson. Hint: the longer the bar, the worse the viewership falloff.

Glenn Greenwald says the ratings slump is why cable news networks are “desperately in search of a replacement” for the bad orange man.

It’s no lie that Trump had to campaign against Biden and the mainstream media while Biden could stay in his basement and do nothing.

Frank Luntz has noticed that CNN seems to have dropped its interest in the COVID-19 pandemic suddenly, while its hosts used to tweet daily body counts under the Trump administration:

They really do miss Trump, don’t they?

