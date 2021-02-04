https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/gop-candidate-mellissa-carone-says-goal-make-sure-dominion-voting-machines-removed-michigan-voting-stations/

Dominion whistleblower Mellissa Carone announced her intention to run for State Rep in Michigan’s 46th District in late January. Carone hopes to replace conservative Michigan State Rep. John Reilly, who defeated his Democrat opponent in 2020 with 62% of the vote. Reilly is a popular conservative who is unable to run for office again because of term limitations.

Carone told 100% Fed Up that if she is elected in 2022, her number one priority will be election integrity.

** You can support Mellissa’s campaign here.

The fearless whistleblower was threatened with a lawsuit by Dominion Voting Systems after her testimony on election fraud in the 2020 election. She says her goal will be to make sure Dominion voting machines are removed from all polling locations in Michigan.

Mellissa told The Gateway Pundit she running on election integrity, going back to in-person voting including no more mail-in ballots. Mellissa pledged, “I’m getting rid of these Dominion machines and getting voter ID In Michigan. We are going to eliminating these gender studies and getting God and the Pledge of Allegiance back in our schools.” Mellissa added that she is 100% pro-life.

Mellissa Carone was interviewed for the documentary with Mike Lindell that OAN is playing on Friday.

