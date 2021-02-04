https://www.dailywire.com/news/gun-control-activist-david-hogg-launching-progressive-mypillow-competitor

Gun control activist David Hogg said Thursday morning that he plans to launch a “progressive” pillow company to compete against MyPillow owner Mike Lindell.

“[William LeGate] and I can and will run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy while creating US based Union jobs and helping people,” tweeted Hogg. “This pillow fight is just getting started.”

.@williamlegate and I can and will run a better business and make a better product all with more happy staff than Mike the pillow guy while creating US based Union jobs and helping people. This pillow fight is just getting started. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

In a later tweet thread, Hogg explained three tenants of his prospective pillow enterprise: Create union jobs for Americans, support progressive causes, and not “attempt a white supremacist overthrow” of the federal government so consumers can “sleep at night.”

Mike the “my pillow guy” is commenting on his soon too be progressive competition in the form of a progressive pillow company @williamlegate and I are starting. This pillow fight just got very real @williamlegate https://t.co/jSNrUit1ZB — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

As I work with @williamlegate I’m in an advisory role for the company to focus on school as this is happening. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) February 4, 2021

In a statement to Axios, Lindell responded: “Good for them…. nothing wrong with competition that does not infringe on someone’s patent.”

The MyPillow CEO was banned from Twitter last month for violating the company’s “civic integrity policy,” and says that stores have been pulling his products off shelves. Dominion Voting Systems has also sent him a cease-and-desist for making unsubstantiated allegations about the company.

“Despite your repeated promises — not to mention your considerable and costly efforts to bankroll a so-called investigation into Dominion — you have failed to identify a scintilla of credible evidence that even suggests that Dominion is somehow involved in a global conspiracy to harvest millions of votes in favor of President-elect Biden,” Dominion wrote to Lindell, according to a copy of the letter obtained by NBC News. “Of course, this is because no such evidence exists. But that is of no consequence to you because you are resolutely uninterested in acknowledging the truth about these issues.”

Lindell, who has refused to back down, was recently booted off NewsMax mid-interview for talking about Dominion.

Former Attorney General William Barr has disputed conspiratorial allegations about election machinery, telling the Associated Press late last year: “There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

