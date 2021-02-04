https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/gun-sales-smash-time-records-75-january-biden-fears/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) – The FBI and the firearms industry reported Tuesday that sales and gun background checks smashed through past records as people grew increasingly worried that the new Biden administration will impose gun controls.

When adjusted just for gun sale background checks, the National Shooting Sports Foundation said that the increase over January 2020 was 75.2%. While not an exact count, the numbers generally track sales.

FBI records showed 4,317,804 background check applications, a 60% increase over January 2020. That also includes checks for concealed carry permits and other gun issues.

