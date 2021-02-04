https://hannity.com/media-room/hannity-not-a-single-conservative-i-know-shares-greenes-conspiratorial-beliefs/

AOC: Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley ‘Must Resign’ or Face ‘Expulsion’ After Capitol Riots

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.08.21

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed Republican Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley Thursday; saying the two “must resign” after thousands of protesters stormed the US Capitol during a Joint Session of Congress.

“Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot. Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion,” posted AOC on Twitter.

Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot. Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion. https://t.co/O2m6T59LYP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021

“The attack at the Capitol was a despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system. We must come together and put this anger and division behind us. We must, and I am confident we will, have a peaceful and orderly transition of power,” said Cruz earlier in the day.