Harris casts Senate tie-breaker, paving way for Democrats' $1.9T COVID relief bill

Vice President Kamala Harris early Friday morning cast the tie-breaking vote in the 50-50 Senate that gives final passage to a budget resolution measure that will allow Democrats to pass a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill without GOP support.

The vice president casts tie-breaking votes in an evenly-divided Senate. Harris’ votes Friday were the first such she became vice president.

The House must now pass the same version of the budget measure before lawmakers can begin writing the final relief package. The vote could come later Friday, according to NPR.

