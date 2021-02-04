https://thehill.com/briefingroom-blogroll/537477-hashtag-criticizing-ocasio-cortezs-account-of-capitol-riot-taken-over

A Twitter hashtag meant to criticize Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-CortezOmar slams GOP ‘whitewashing,’ false equivalency with Greene Progressives target Manchin, Sinema with new PAC Chip Roy ‘saddened’ by Ocasio-Cortez’s experience of sexual assault, but remains firm on calling for her apology MORE (D-N.Y.) for her account the Capitol riot has been overtaken by her supporters — and their pets.

The hashtag #AOClied began trending on Twitter Tuesday morning, with critics rejecting and questioning the congresswoman’s account of her traumatic Jan. 6 experience.

Earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez shared her experience during the Capitol insurrection in an Instagram post titled “What Happened at the Capitol.” During the account, she also revealed that she was a survivor of sexual assault and that during the siege she feared for her life.

As critics picked apart the New York Democrat’s account, suggesting that she had never been in danger, the hashtag began to trend among some Twitter users.

Specifically, Ocasio-Cortez directly addressed GOP first-term Rep. Nancy Mace Nancy MaceHouse Republicans gear up for conference meeting amid party civil war Conservatives, we can’t revert back to the party of ‘no’ under Biden Cheney tests Trump grip on GOP post-presidency MORE (S.C.) who stated that her office is “two doors down” from the Democrat’s, adding that “no insurrectionists stormed our hallway.”

I’m two doors down from @aoc and no insurrectionists stormed our hallway… https://t.co/pAuLh4Vvam pic.twitter.com/xRV4qqY7Qs — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) February 4, 2021

The progressive firebrand stated that Mace’s tweet was deeply cynical and “disgusting.”

Others slammed Ocasio-Cortez using the hashtag.

#AOClied about being in the Capitol on January 6th, if you haven’t heard. She’s a complete fraud and delusional. I believe she’s mentally ill. pic.twitter.com/XY0oBbM2an — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 4, 2021

Shortly afterward, Ocasio-Cortez’s supporters began using the hashtag to tamp down the criticism. Pictures of people’s pets began populating the platform with the hashtag.

Some took the opportunity to voice their opinions on the matter.

I see that #AOClied is trending bc people are trying to dismiss her sexual assault claim. We stand with survivors. Here’s Casper for support! pic.twitter.com/d7LJ9xv07d — Blair (@iilluminaughtii) February 4, 2021

#AOClied about nothing. Anyway, here’s my pup who comes home in a month pic.twitter.com/2BaiwDD4wO — Reagan Thompson (@reagancthompson) February 4, 2021

Others users simply took the opportunity to share photos of their furry friends.

#AOClied I AM going to the VET!!! pic.twitter.com/qlEbVvWHlA — Jay The Bison (@JayTheBison) February 4, 2021

#AOClied my silver sable german shepherd puppies. Born on Inauguration Day pic.twitter.com/kvGyGexEPJ — Rochelle LaPointe (@RochelleLaPoin1) February 4, 2021

The buzz on social media came before Ocasio-Cortez and other House members took to the lower chamber’s floor to share their stories about the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol which has resulted in several deaths including Capitol Police officers.

