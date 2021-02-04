https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/04/heres-how-aocs-congressional-group-therapy-session-on-trauma-and-lived-experience-went/

Before Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is to appear on “CBS This Morning” Friday to discuss dealing with trauma, she hosted what amounted to a group therapy session for “survivors” of the January 6 storming of the Capitol Building, kicking off a special order hour during which members of the House could share their stories from the attack. Here’s how it went:

Congress has turned into some kind of bizarre public psychotherapy session where elected officials compete amongst one another for who can exhibit the most overbearing narcissistic personality disorder https://t.co/ilJzprogtn — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 4, 2021

AOC is on the floor of the House saying that anyone who questions the claims of “survivors” — because everyone in Congress is apparently a “survivor” now — is guilty of exacerbating the “trauma” of ALL “survivors” everywhere in the country. Again, this is insanely manipulative — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 5, 2021

Pelosi gave AOC a special 60-minute order to allow “space” for members of Congress to publicly express their emotions and “lived experience” on the floor of the House. That is what’s occurring right now — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 5, 2021

Rep. Dean Phillips is tearfully apologizing to AOC for previously failing to recognize his privilege. This is the business of the House of Representatives right now pic.twitter.com/PSTTRwKxc8 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 5, 2021

Rep. Mark Takano condemns those who have sought to “gaslight” AOC and others who claim they underwent trauma pic.twitter.com/b98DHkqN3K — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 5, 2021

Rashida Tlaib is bawling on the floor of the House. She can’t even get through a sentence. This is a group therapy session (taxpayer funded and televised) pic.twitter.com/MUXHbL2BL5 — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 5, 2021

“Everybody’s experiences must be validated,” says Cori Bush. Sorry, you are no longer allowed to “invalidate” the “experiences” of politicians — that’s “harm” pic.twitter.com/TunvQ0A9uY — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 5, 2021

AOC’s voice is quivering as she concludes this bizarre group therapy session. She has successfully imported the language of self-confessional therapeutic moralism into the House, with full support from Dem Leadership. Gotta give her credit for achieving her objectives! pic.twitter.com/j0CCw8NyGz — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) February 5, 2021

This isn’t Congress. We don’t know what it is, but it isn’t Congress.

She is catering to her primarily millennial fan base very effectively — Sh’artagnan (@theoryhoe) February 5, 2021

Has Steve Scalise spoke yet? — matt houdek (@haternation55) February 5, 2021

Meanwhile, bread lines are still packed as they indulge themselves in DC — $weat $hop Owl (@SweatShopOwl) February 5, 2021

Does she even know what district she represents? — Phil Di Valerio (@phil_di_valerio) February 4, 2021

All while how many Americans are struggling? Seriously take it up a notch, it is psychotic. Every day that those with no options left have to listen to this, the further we fall. — Tamster (@t4mst3R) February 4, 2021

The cult of victimhood is the dominant trait of our political elite, both on the left and right. No matter how powerful they are, they see themselves as eternal victims. — dhanuraashi (@dhanuraashi) February 4, 2021

Let them talk. The more they talk, the more voters can see the crazy bullshit they’re peddling. — E Pluribus Unum 🇺🇸 (@Use_facts) February 5, 2021

Neurotics are in power — C. Mónica Capra 🙃 C’mon (@cmoncap) February 5, 2021

It’s pretty disgusting. Real problems by real people are not important. These people are narcissist sociopaths — Dark Discussions (@DarkDiscussion1) February 4, 2021

Every single one of them is a psychopath — John Scott (@tallyscott) February 5, 2021

The US is not a serious country — Clownworld Comedian (@Geistofguderian) February 5, 2021

I accept that @AOC found her experience on the 6th traumatic, but JFC, she could just go see a psychotherapist for that! Unfortunately, only getting attention from one person just doesn’t cut it for the Queen Narcissist. — Jeff the Russian Bot (@leftyvegan) February 5, 2021

These struggle sessions are nauseating. It’s as if the Oberlin student government pulled up stakes and moved to DC. — Dianny 🇺🇸 (@DiannyRants) February 4, 2021

I don’t even think multiple sessions with @GadSaad can save these people. — Stimulus Prime (@stimulus_prime) February 5, 2021

As someone with chronic PTSD from multiple incidents, I am really fed up with AOC. She is making it seem as if none of us has the capacity to respond rationally or with rational perceptions to danger — Janine ♰ (@JanineE1) February 4, 2021

These people having a therapy session on the floor tonight didn’t give one damn about people who had their lives and businesses taken and destroyed for months so spare me the pity party. — Laura 🇺🇸🦅 (@LorieBama) February 5, 2021

Let’s all remember that our politicians could care less when BLM and Antifa were screaming and Intimidating people eating at outdoor restaurants! This is all theater for them, the establishment must be very happy with these actors. — T (@T00183157) February 5, 2021

Like high school. — Secession 2021 (@WhereIsJGaltNow) February 5, 2021

Is she upset Israel is still a country? https://t.co/8FkrQA9qva — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) February 5, 2021

