Before Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is to appear on “CBS This Morning” Friday to discuss dealing with trauma, she hosted what amounted to a group therapy session for “survivors” of the January 6 storming of the Capitol Building, kicking off a special order hour during which members of the House could share their stories from the attack. Here’s how it went:

This isn’t Congress. We don’t know what it is, but it isn’t Congress.

Make sure to tune into CBS tomorrow morning so you can hear more wisdom from AOC about trauma and lived experience.

