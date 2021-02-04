https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/hollywood-sign-temporarily-reads-hollyboob-6-people-arrested/

(UPI) – Police in Los Angeles said six people were arrested after altering the Hollywood sign to read “Hollyboob” in what the alleged perpetrators said was a breast cancer awareness message.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the five men and one woman climbed the hills surrounding the sign and threw a tarp bearing a giant letter B over the W and added a dash to the final D to make it look like a second B.

“A few hours ago, a group attempted to vandalize the Hollywood sign. Los Angeles landmarks are precious to those of us @LAPDHollywood and this was way uncool (not to mention the terrain is quite steep & dangerous). Hollywood patrol officers have arrested all six individuals,” LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie tweeted.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

