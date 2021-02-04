https://www.dailywire.com/news/homophobia-and-intolerance-from-the-left-psaki-slammed-for-tweet-attacking-lindsey-graham

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is being slammed as “homophobic” for a tweet she issued last August in which referred to GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) as “Lady G.”

Psaki wrote, “’Only in 2020 does #LadyG get to push a bunch of debunked conspiracy theories while questioning @SallyQYates (aka an American hero).”

The tweet was posted before former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee, for which Graham served as chairman. “It was posted around the time the hashtag #LadyG started trending on Twitter after gay adult-film star Sean Harding made a series of allegations online against Graham,” The Daily Mail noted.

A spokesperson for Graham said of Psaki’s tweet, which was still posted as of Thursday morning: “Very disappointed someone in her position would embrace this style politics. It says more about her than it does about Senator Graham.”

Criticism abounded:

Former National Security Adviser Richard Grenell, who is openly gay, wrote: “Homophobia and intolerance from the Left is growing. This should be widely condemned.”

Virginia Kruta of the Daily Caller: “This is a pretty tone deaf thing to leave up when you profess to be a part of the most inclusive administration in history.”

Jerry Dunleavy: “Biden press secretary Jen Psaki participated in the ‘Lady G’ attack on Lindsey Graham last year.”

Will Ricciardella of the Washington Examiner: “Did she really refer to @LindseyGrahamSC as LadyG? I guess this is ‘decency’ we all were promised.”

Curtis Houck of Newsbusters: “The White House @pressSec joked ‘last year’ that Lindsey Graham is a trans woman. But because he’s a Republican, CNN and MSNBC won’t raise hell over this. Therefore, they’re okay with actual transphobia.”

Bo Snerdley: “Wonder what the reaction would have been if a Trump spokeswoman had called Mayor Pete “Lady P.”? Would that person still be employed 48 hours later?”

Reagan Battalion: “This is homophobic.’

On his first day in office, President Biden issued an executive order against discrimination based on gender identity or sexual orientation:

Every person should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear, no matter who they are or whom they love. Children should be able to learn without worrying about whether they will be denied access to the restroom, the locker room, or school sports. Adults should be able to earn a living and pursue a vocation knowing that they will not be fired, demoted, or mistreated because of whom they go home to or because how they dress does not conform to sex-based stereotypes. People should be able to access healthcare and secure a roof over their heads without being subjected to sex discrimination. All persons should receive equal treatment under the law, no matter their gender identity or sexual orientation. It is the policy of my Administration to prevent and combat discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation … It is also the policy of my Administration to address overlapping forms of discrimination.

