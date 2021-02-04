https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/hong-kong-cops-threaten-kick-door-anyone-doesnt-open-covid-test/

(ZEROHEDGE) – Hong Kongers who hadn’t already seen the worst of Beijing’s heavy handed tactics during the 2019 street marches, including the tear gas, the beatings and the mass arrests, are finally about to see what it really means when Beijing says a round of testing is “mandatory.”

Because in China, if an individual doesn’t comply with an order from the CCP, there are dramatic and severe consequences. And pretty soon, they will say the same about Hong Kong too.

To wit, Bloomberg reports Hong Kong authorities are threatening to knock down the doors of residents who don’t respond to authorities conducting mandatory-testing blitzes, as the city tries to end a persistent winter wave of coronavirus cases. While photos of the mainland show flashy young people out partying, in Hong Kong, where some freedoms are still in place, life is a bit more grim.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

