Democrats want to cancel Marjorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene spoke out today in her Congressional struggle session before the Democrat-Marxists hold their vote to remove her from her committee assignments.

This is an unprecedented move by Democrats to remove Republicans from their committee assignments.

If anyone think that the Democrats’ unprecedented actions to remove Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee will be limited just to her, they are sadly mistaken. Democrats are attempting to silence many public officials, abusing their delegated power time after time. pic.twitter.com/mY3doXjlu6 — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) February 4, 2021

The Democrat party of today does not care.

Power and humiliation is their only goal.

The US House is currently voting to remove an opposition party member from her committee assignments.

These same Democrats have no problem with kiddie fondler Joe Biden as president or anti-Semites Ilhan Omar and Talida Rashid in their fold.

LIVE: House votes on resolution to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from committees https://t.co/9YAgmVuMPk — Reuters (@Reuters) February 4, 2021

Here is the live vote– Of course, the lawmakers went over their time limit by several minutes but the members are still voting and giving speeches.

UPDATE: The final vote was a complete party-line vote. Democrats voted 216 to 209 for Republicans.

2 Republicans did not vote.

What a horrible day for the thugs in Congress.

