Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was voted by the House of Representatives to be removed from her House committee appointments by a vote of 261 to 210. It broke down along party lines.

BREAKING: House Resolution 91 has PASSED and Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q-Georgia) has been removed from the Education and Budget committees. pic.twitter.com/MVZh9m1tkc — Rob Gill (@vote4robgill) February 4, 2021

The House of Representatives first voted to advance the resolution to remove Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from her House committee assignments by a vote of 209-18.

NEW: In a 209-18 vote, the House voted to advance the resolution removing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) from her committee assignments. — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) February 4, 2021

Republican lawmakers criticized the motion advanced by Congressional Democrats to strip Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committee assignments.

Today’s resolution against my colleague @RepMTG is ludicrous for at least two reasons: 1. It fails to mention any specific infraction she has allegedly committed. 2. It quotes a rule that applies to members, not to citizens. This is a sham. The Democrats will regret it. pic.twitter.com/NSYS1QDkcL — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 4, 2021

The newly elected Congresswoman became the subject of intense criticism over the past week after a number of her old social media posts resurfaced. Such posts include allusions to killing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, promoting an antisemitic conspiracy theory alleging a Rothschild space laser caused wildfires in California, general support for QAnon, and endorsements of various other conspiracy theories.

Her comments received condemnation from Democrats and Republicans alike, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell describing Greene as a “cancer” on the GOP.

Republican legislators are nevertheless expressing concern about stripping Greene of her committee assignments. Congressman Thomas Massie took to Twitter on Thursday to express his opposition to call.

Massie noted that the resolution does not specify any specific infractions on the part of the Georgia Congresswoman. He also criticized the resolution for pointing to a rule which is meant to apply to members of Congress despite her having been a civilian when she made her comments.

Other Republicans, such as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have criticized the resolution on different grounds, arguing that the Republican Party should handle issues regarding Greene internally as they did with former Congressman Steve King, who was stripped of his committee assignments by Republicans after he questioned why people consider white nationalism to be a bad thing.

Greene apologized to her Republican colleagues in a private meeting on Wednesday evening for her past remarks, contrasting heavily from her public statements on the matter where she described the media criticism of her social media activity as “fake news.”

Some Republicans have responded to calls to strip Greene of her committee assignments by making similar calls in respect to Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who has also made comments widely described as antisemitic both before and during her tenure in Congress.



