House impeachment managers are asking former President Donald Trump to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.

In a letter to Trump Thursday, lead Impeachment Manager Jamie Raskin asked Trump to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, about his conduct on the day of the attack on the Capitol.

“I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021. We would propose that you provide your testimony (of course including cross-examination) as early as Monday, February 8, 2021, and not later than Thursday, February 11, 2021. We would be pleased to arrange such testimony at a mutually convenient time and place,” the letter says, The Daily Mail reports.

This report contains material from Reuters.

