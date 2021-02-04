https://www.oann.com/house-republicans-call-for-unity-after-closed-door-caucus-vote-to-keep-rep-cheney-as-conference-chair/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=house-republicans-call-for-unity-after-closed-door-caucus-vote-to-keep-rep-cheney-as-conference-chair

February 4, 2021

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) will remain in her leadership position as Republican conference chair. In a secret ballot Wednesday night, 145 House members voted to keep Cheney in her role with 61 voting for her removal.

While speaking to reporters, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said the closed-door caucus vote was able to bring House Republicans closer together. He went on to highlight how their focus should be on getting American’s back to work.

“We just had a very good conference, members together, but the number one thing that happened in this kind of conference was unity,” stated McCarthy. “People were able to air their differences, people were able to focus…the most important part that came out of this conference was where our focus is at.”

Republicans accused Cheney, who is currently the third highest ranking GOP member in the House, of “failing to abide by the spirit of the rules of the Republican Conference and ignoring the preferences of Republican voters.”

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) said lawmakers were able to address their problems together by working as a team to bring unity within the Republican Party.

“We spent hours where members on every side of this issue looked each other in the eye, aired their grievances, and were very candid and honest with each other,” he explained. “But addressed this as a family and addressed this as a team, and ultimately finally worked to have a vote where we kept the entire team together.”

While commenting on the vote, Cheney said she was looking forward to the future as the result of the vote made it clear that Republicans are not going to be divided.

“It was a very resounding acknowledgment that we need to go forward together, and that we need to go forward in a way that helps us beat back the really dangerous and negative Democrat policies,” she stated.

McCarthy agreed, adding that Republicans need to work together and stay united in order to take back the House next year.

“This Republican Party is a very big tent, everyone’s invited in,” said the House minority leader. “And you look at the last election, we continue to grow and in two years will be the majority.”

