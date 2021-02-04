http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/c-6n0wAZGH8/

The House passed a resolution Thursday to strip Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) of her committee assignments.

The House adopted H. Res. 72, which would strip Greene of her committee assignments in Congress’s lower chamber. The resolution passed with 230 votes in favor and 199 votes against the measure.

Reports suggest that 11 Republicans voted in favor of the measure. The 11 Republicans reportedly include:

House votes 230-199 to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments. 11 Republicans vote yes: Carlos Gimenez

Mark Jacobs

John Katko

Young Kim

Adam Kinzinger

Nicole Malliotakis

Maria Elvira Salazar

Mario Diaz-Balart

Chris Smith

Fred Upton

House Democrats moved to strip her of her committee assignments after House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) condemned her past controversial and conspiratorial remarks.

“Her past comments now have much greater meaning. Marjorie recognized this in our conversation. I hold her to her word, as well as her actions going forward,” McCarthy said.

Greene’s controversial remarks included screenshots by which she expressed her belief that the Parkland school shooting was a “false flag” operation.

Ahead of the vote, Greene apologized for her former beliefs and said that her past comments do not represent her.

She added that Democrats have pushed “conspiracy theories,” such as the idea that Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government during the 2016 presidential election.

Greene then charged that while she has apologized for her past actions, many lawmakers have supported riots that have harmed Americans.

For instance, then-Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) praised the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which raised money to provide bonds for violent criminals in Minneapolis. Taylor Geen said:

If this Congress is to tolerate members that condoned riots, that have hurt American people, attacked police officers, occupied federal property, burned businesses and cities, but yet wants to condemn me and crucify me in the public square for words that I said and I regret a few years ago, then I think we’re in a real big problem, a very big problem.

Republicans remain concerned over creating the precedent of stripping a lawmaker’s assignments for remarks he or she made before she entered Congress.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) mentioned ahead of the vote that he has two issues with the resolution.

Massie wrote:

Today’s resolution against my colleague is ludicrous for at least two reasons: 1. It fails to mention any specific infraction she has allegedly committed. 2. It quotes a rule that applies to members, not to citizens. This is a sham. The Democrats will regret it.

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA), a freshman congressman, said in a statement after the vote:

Removing Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from her committees is an unprecedented power grab by Democrats. This is just another attempt to expand their radical left agenda — until they have silenced all counter viewpoints. Speaker Pelosi has taken no action on the countless divisive, violent and anti-semitic remarks hurled by her own party. Right now, Democrats control the House, the Senate, and the White House – if they wanted to deliver positive results for the American people, they could. Democrats don’t want to govern, they want to rule and clamp down on any dissent to their radical agenda.

Rep. Drew Ferguson (R-GA) said in a statement after the vote:

Congress has not – and should not – remove the responsibility of holding Members accountable from the people of their Congressional districts. This is a slippery slope to a new standard by which Members will be judged: not by their constituents, not by the Ethics Committee, but by the political games and power dynamics of the majority party. … Today’s actions serve to fan the flames of division with this unprecedented and hypocritical abuse of power.

He added, “Now is the time to focus on creating jobs, rebuilding our communities, and kick-starting our economy.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.

