Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) begged supporters to mass report the viral #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett hashtag on Facebook and Twitter this week, signalling that she is not handling the fallout from her debunked tales of fearing for her life and hiding from pro-Trump protesters who were “trying to kill” her on Jan. 6 all that well.

In an email sent from Team AOC, supporters of Ocasio-Cortez are asked for their help in forcing “Facebook and Twitter to take action and enforce their own rules.”

“We need your help,” the email reads. “Here’s what you can do… scan your social media to find posts with this misleading information, especially those using the trending hashtag. Don’t tweet any hashtags yourself, because we don’t want to spread them further!”

Supporters are then commanded to “Identify any posts that are threatening or harassing and use the built-in report features to flag them for moderators. Facebook and Twitter both have built-in tools for reporting posts and tweets that break the rules.”

BREAKING: AOC just emailed her followers to mass-report everyone who tweeted #AlexandriaOcasioSmollet today so Twitter and Facebook will take down any posts criticizing or fact-checking her pic.twitter.com/iTsAAUWplt — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 4, 2021

The claims that Ocasio-Cortez was hiding and fearing for her life in the Capitol dome while unspecified armed “right-wing insurrectionists” stalked the halls were debunked earlier this week, as reported by National File:

Earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez took to Instagram live to recount lurid tales of the terrors she endured both in her office and the office of fellow Rep. Katie Porter in the nearby Longworth House Office Building, during which she was sure an “insurrectionist” would storm the halls with a firearm and she would die. Unfortunately for Ocasio-Cortez, it was revealed Wednesday that she was not even inside the Capitol, but the Cannon building, where her office is located. Her attempts to explain away this key omission only made a further subject of mockery on social media. Fellow Rep. Nancy Mace debunked claims which proliferated on social media this week that insurrectionists stormed Ocasio-Cortez’s office. Ocasio-Cortez, who frequently receives massive positive engagement on Twitter, was ultimately ratioed on her tweet trying to explain away her account of the Jan. 6 protests.

The hashtag #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett, a reference to infamous hate hoaxer Jussie Smollett, quickly became the top trending hashtag on social media this week.

