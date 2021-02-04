https://freebeacon.com/politics/hunter-biden-book-cash/

Hunter Biden is cashing in on his father’s presidency with a juicy memoir due out this spring, the Associated Press reports:

NEW YORK (AP) — Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden and an ongoing target for conservatives, has a memoir coming out April 6. The book is called "Beautiful Things" and will center on the younger Biden's well publicized struggles with substance abuse, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. Acquired in the fall of 2019, "Beautiful Things" was kept under wraps even as Biden's business dealings became a fixation of then-President Donald Trump and others during the election and his finances a matter of investigation by the Justice Department. "Beautiful Things" was circulated among several authors and includes advance praise from Stephen King, Dave Eggers and Anne Lamott.

The terms of the book deal were “not disclosed,” but the presumed influx of cash could not have come at a better time for the renegade scion, who has been forced to sit idly by as Kamala Harris’s niece and stepdaughter, as well as his uncle, Frank Biden, rake in the dough.

Hunter’s new career as a Los Angeles-based artist has yet to take off, and the ongoing federal investigation into his sketchy business ventures in Ukraine and China has limited his professional opportunities. Hunter, 51, is also on the hook for monthly child support payments after a court-ordered paternity test identified him as the father of the child born to former stripper Lunden Alexis Roberts in 2018.

Though President Joe Biden and his doctor wife have refused to acknowledge the existence of the child, identified in Arkansas court documents as “NJR,” it would seem that Roberts has been putting Hunter’s money to good use and is building a better life for herself. Roberts, 29, is reportedly engaged to 26-year-old roofer and MMA fighter Princeton Foster.

In the meantime, fans of literature will be eager to learn how Hunter will discuss some of the key moments in his eventful life, such as the time he smoked crack in the VIP room of a prominent D.C. strip club, or the time he started dating his dead brother’s widow after narrowly avoiding arrest on drug possession charges.

