https://thefederalist.com/2021/02/04/hunter-biden-clinches-deal-with-simon-schuster-after-it-nuked-sen-josh-hawleys-book/

President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who previously worked on the board of Burisma under the Obama administration for reasons still unclear, is set to release a tell-all memoir titled “Beautiful Things” on April 6 through Simon & Schuster.

This comes on the heels of the same publisher previously dropping Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley’s “The Tyranny of Big Tech” book deal after the Capitol breach in early January. “As a publisher … we cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom,” the publisher said. Today, what evidently earns someone a platform to share their story is quite an arbitrary process, based on wild partisanship.

Hunter Biden’s book was acquired by Gallery Books in the fall of 2019 and will reportedly detail the paternity suit from 28-year-old Arkansas woman Lunden Alexis Roberts, who petitioned in court for Hunter to provide health care and financial support for his alleged son. The book will primarily discuss Hunter’s drug abuse problems through the years, however.

Hunter entered rehab in 2003 and headed to Tijuana, Mexico, in 2014 for treatment using psychoactive alkaloid drugs illegal in the United States. The Biden son was notably discharged from the Navy Reserve in June 2013, after testing positive for cocaine in a routine drug test. His struggles with addiction continued for several years, and he was found with a crack pipe in a rental car in 2016.

“In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody — even the son of a United States President — can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley,” acclaimed author Stephen King wrote in a blurb on the cover.

Subsequent to his removal from the Armed Forces, Hunter Biden was appointed to work on the board of Ukrainian oil company Burisma Holdings with no energy experience, reportedly raking in a salary of at least a $50,000 a month courtesy of family connections. During this time, then-Vice President Joe Biden played a major hand in the firing of Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, threatening President Petro Poroshenko for the rescinding of $1 billion in U.S. loans.

Hunter additionally maintained previous involvement with Chinese oil magnate Ye Jianming, who was then convicted in 2018 in the Southern District of New York for trying to bribe lawmakers in Africa.

In December 2020, Politico reported that Hunter Biden is the current target of two ongoing federal investigations. In addition to a tax investigation transpiring in Delaware and run by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a securities fraud inquiry is ongoing in the Southern District of New York, looking into potential money laundering. Feds in the Western District of Pennsylvania are also in the process of collecting key information on a “hospital business” with reported involvement by James Biden, another son of President Biden. In July 2020, D.C. “levied a $453,000 lien” against Hunter Biden for failing to accordingly pay state taxes, as reported by the Washington Free Beacon.

In Oct. 2020, a story broke revealing explicit text messages from Hunter Biden to a friend pointing to pedophilic behavior between Hunter and his 14-year-old niece, the daughter of his late brother Beau.

Wow. @simonschuster (same company that cancelled @HawleyMO’s book) gave a book deal to Hunter Biden. Hunter was accused by his dead brother’s wife (who he then dated) of being sexually inappropriate with his 14 year old niece and he’s the target of a criminal investigation. Vile. pic.twitter.com/tZlQjiBSrt — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) February 4, 2021

Many people seem reasonably perplexed over the fact that Hawley would receive a book deal cancellation for participating in lawful election fraud proceedings while Hunter Biden, shaded by a criminal past, scored a book deal with the same company while he’s under multiple federal investigations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

