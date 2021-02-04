http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7bkAWsvC2Zo/

Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has a memoir due out April 6 which will chronicle his life and times, despite his father assuring the nation his family would not cash in on presidency.

AP reports the book is called “Beautiful Things” and will center on the younger Biden’s well publicized struggles with substance abuse, according to Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster.

Acquired in the fall of 2019, “Beautiful Things” was kept under wraps even as Biden’s business dealings became public before, during and after the election and his finances a matter of investigation by the Justice Department.

Drug use and abuse was also highlighted during the 2020 presidential campaign:

President Biden has always rejected any criticism of his son and his financial dealings, maintaining there is “no basis” for the accusation Hunter profited from foreign business partners by selling access to his father during his tenure in office.

More recently Biden Snr. has sought to appease his critics by saying members of his family would not be involved with government or foreign policy decisions, as Breitbart News reported.

“Beautiful Things” was circulated for appraisal among several authors with advance praise from Stephen King, Dave Eggers and Anne Lamott. King writes:

In his harrowing and compulsively readable memoir, Hunter Biden proves again that anybody — even the son of a United States President — can take a ride on the pink horse down nightmare alley Biden remembers it all and tells it all with a bravery that is both heartbreaking and quite gorgeous. He starts with a question: Where’s Hunter? The answer is he’s in this book, the good, the bad, and the beautiful.

In a snippet released by Gallery, Biden writes in his tome, “I come from a family forged by tragedies and bound by a remarkable, unbreakable love.”

Hunter Biden, who turned 51 Thursday, is the oldest surviving child of the president, who lost his first wife and one-year-old daughter, Naomi, in a 1972 car accident, and son Beau Biden to brain cancer in 2015.

The title of Hunter’s book refers to an expression he and his brother would use with each other after Beau’s diagnosis, meant to emphasize what was important in life.

Financial terms for “Beautiful Things,” which was written in collaboration with the author and journalist Drew Jubera, were not disclosed.

AP contributed to this report

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: Follow @SunSimonKent or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

