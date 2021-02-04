https://www.dailywire.com/news/ice-cube-likely-to-meet-with-biden-administration-about-contract-with-black-americans

After previously pledging to work with the Trump administration, rapper Ice Cube said that he will soon be meeting with Joe Biden to discuss his “Contract with Black Americans.”

Speaking with Ryan Cameron on his radio show “Majic ATL” on Wednesday, the rapper-turned-actor said that he and the White House are still in talks about what they will discuss during the meeting.

“Yesterday, [the White House] reached out to me,” said Ice Cube. “We gotta set the meeting. We haven’t talked yet. We just starting to figure out when we can have this meeting and how we gonna have it.”

“I would love to bring some people in,” added the rapper. “I work with some great people, some great experts, who know the root of the problem much better than me. I would love to bring in the specialists I have, and the experts I have, to see what we can do to start moving this ball down the field.”

Ice Cube believed the meeting would happen sometime this month, which would occur during “Black History Month.”

During the same interview, the “Straight Outta Compton” producer defended his decision to work with the Trump administration if the former president had succeeded at winning a second term, arguing that black Americans have been suffering in this country irrespective of the political party in power.

“Whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House, they’re still not looking at our agenda in the right way,” he said. “So it really don’t matter. We still gotta get them to acknowledge and remedy the situation.”

“In his ‘Contract with Black America,’ Ice Cube asks politicians for banking, police and prison reform, elimination of all Confederate statues, federal funding of ‘baby bonds’ starting with $1,000 at birth, among other reforms to support the Black community in order to earn the ‘support of the Black vote,’” reported Fox News.

Ice Cube received backlash for his pledge to work with President Trump. He, however, did not apologize.

“I put out a plan, both campaigns wanted to talk to me about it, and I was eager to talk to both campaigns. I’m done playing this politic game, joining sides,” he told Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show.” “To me, that doesn’t get the job done. You know, what gets the job done is to try to make a deal with whoever’s in power, and hopefully they see what we’re going through. Now, we don’t know who’s going to win.”

Ice Cube did not endorse Trump, and asserted that in order to get something positive done, he would work with whomever to do it.

“I wanna keep our issues top-of-mind and at the forefront of everything. So, you know, it’s politics. The Trump campaign put out those headlines, but, you know, you’ve got both sides putting out headlines. You’ve got celebrities on both sides with headlines,” he said. “You know, campaigns try to use political footballs in any way they can. At the end of the day, American people [are] smarter than that. American people are gonna look at all of the facts and go and vote for the person they believe can win and do a better job.”

