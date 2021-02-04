https://www.dailywire.com/news/if-democrats-want-unity-they-must-push-back-against-their-radical-base

It is this wing of heartless, greedy and wealthy teachers’ union leaders who seek to use our children as bargaining chips as they refuse to go back to work, although they’ve already been paid over $64 billion to do so.

It is this wing that — through edict — took away the American Democrat, Independent and Republicans’ right to worship, or to open their small business or schools.

My liberal friends, it is the “AOC & Bernie Wing,” deep within your ranks, that has given you a bad name. Hidden for decades behind the mantra of a ​“c​aring” Democratic party, it works to destroy our fellow Americans under anonymity of white sheets, behind black masks, behind the safety of college tenures, behind bureaucratic titles and the credibility of once respected brand name companies or newspapers.

To this wing which has become well ensconced within the Democrat Party, I will never apologize, but will instead do all within my power to defeat. To my liberal friends who love this country, I hope you​’​ll take the time to recognize that we have a common goal, and that your Republican friends are not your enemy when it comes to achieving such an objective.

Let’s not allow the extremism of the “AOC & Bernie Wing” to divide us. Let’s continue to talk, debate and respectfully ​“a​gree to disagree” as proud Americans. As we do so, we will defeat the dark and destructive anti-American ideology that has kept us divided for too long.

United, ​“​We The People” can give our children the American promise fought so hard for by every previous generation.

My liberal Friends, welcome to the party.

Burgess Owens is a former NFL star and Super Bowl Champion who now serves Utah’s 4th District in Congress.

The views expressed in this piece are the author’s own and do not necessarily represent those of The Daily Wire.

