http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VB9zb43aVLk/

Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) was censured Wednesday by the La Salle County Republican Central Committee over his decision to vote in favor of impeaching former President Donald Trump.

In a statement, the La Salle County Republicans said 88% percent of the group supported censuring Kinzinger and that the committee “has received unsolicited support for the censure from over 40 county Republican Central Committees around the state of Illinois.”

The La Salle County Republican Central Committee has voted to censure @RepKinzinger. pic.twitter.com/GvhtOCXuRK — La Salle County Republican Party (@lasallecntyGOP) February 4, 2021

“The censure disavows Kinzinger for acting contrary to the values of LaSalle County Republican Central Committee,”Chairman Larry Smith said, adding: The La Salle County Republicans have received hundreds upon hundreds of emails, text messages and phone calls from our county and beyond expressing their frustration and a lot more with Congressman Kinzinger’s actions and statements the past few months. Many have been very direct that their support for the Republican Party is over if Congressman Kinzinger’s behavior isn’t addressed. Though our Central Committee is not noted for political activism and we have always supported Republicans at every level, Congressman Kinzinger’s actions and statements against former President Trump have opened a Pandora’s box of criticism. Kinzinger, who has emerged as a top Trump critic in the House, was one of ten House Republicans to vote to impeach Trump over last month’s U.S. Capitol riot, which left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol police officer. House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) was the highest ranking House GOP member to support impeaching Trump. Last week, Kinzinger announced that he would launch a political action committee (PAC) to challenge leadership in the Republican Party aligned with Trump.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

