https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/not-familiar-work-president-trump-sends-epic-resignation-letter-sag-aftra-actors-union-shameless-publicity-stunt-union-prez/

President Trump resigned from the SAG-AFTRA union on Wednesday following a publicity stunt by the union to boot him from their ranks following the January 6th protests on Capitol Hill.

President Trump fired off a letter to SAG-AFTRA union following the shameless publicity stunt.

Trump admits in his letter that he is unfamiliar with the union president’s body of work.

Hah!

Union President Carteris is a bit actor with no major accomplishments on her resume.

Trump is right.

TRENDING: We Got It! TGP to Release SMOKING GUN Video from TCF Center in Detroit!

Here is the resignation letter.

Hat Tip Bill

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

