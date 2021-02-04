https://www.theblaze.com/news/in-a-hilariously-blistering-letter-former-president-donald-trump-quits-the-screen-actors-guild

Former President Donald Trump has resigned from the Screen Actors Guild, proclaiming that he no longer has any interest in being associated with the actors union.

The SAG-AFTRA board condemned Trump following the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan.6, claiming that he violated its guidelines and threatened to expel him from the union.

According to reports, the board voted “overwhelmingly” that the former president violated the union’s membership guidelines.

Trump had been a member of the actors guild since 1989.

What are the details?

In a blistering Thursday letter addressed to SAG President Gabrielle Carteris — most notably known for a role in “Beverly Hills: 90210” — Trump wrote, “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!”

“While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as ‘Home Alone 2,’ ‘Zoolander’ and ‘Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps’; and television shows including ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,’ ‘Saturday Night Live,’ and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, ‘The Apprentice’ — to name just a few!” Trump added.

He also pointed out that while in the White House, he also “greatly helped the cable news television business” and “created thousands of jobs at networks such as ‘MSDNC’ and ‘Fake News CNN.'”

He continued, “[This] brings me to your blatant attempt at free media attention to distract from your dismal record as a union. Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me — besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas — as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, ‘Why isn’t the union fighting for me?'”

“I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” he wrote. “As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resigning from SAG-AFTRA.”

He added, “You have done nothing for me.”

In a statement, Carteris and National Executive Director David Whit said, “Thank you.”

You can read the letter in its entirety below.

