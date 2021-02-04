https://politicrossing.com/incredible-new-site-tracks-the-mayhem-of-chicago/

It may not be your kind of music, but as conservatives we need to applaud people rapper Tom McDonald who are taking a conservative message to a culture that rarely, if ever gets it. And, unlike a lot of message based music, this is actually really good, if you like that kind of thing…

Tom MacDonald was born in Vancouver, Canada to Lee Ann MacDonald on September 21, 1988. He is currently living in Los Angeles on a visa. Best classified as a concious rapper, he was also a professional wrestler for RCW (Real Canadian Wrestling) from 2004 to 2009. Dating Nova Rockafeller since 2017, they created a punk band together called GFBF. As of 2018, he has released a total of 8 EPs/albums.

He may be seen as an independent artist who doesn’t follow the mainstream stereotypes, seeing himself as a visionary. His last 4 releases on youtube have started gaining traction. “Dear Rappers,” “Castles,” “Helluvit,” and “WHITEBOY” have tackled a varying array of subjects including race, mumble rap, drug use, and depression. He also spoke on terrorism and police brutality in his song “How The West Was Won,” a Tribute song to the Paris attacks on November 13th, 2015.

[Verse 1]I think it’s crazy I’m the one who they labeled as controversialAnd Cardi B is the role model for 12-year-old girlsThere’s rappers pushin’ Xanax at the top of the BillboardBut if I mention race in a song, I’m scared I’ll get killed for itIt’s backwards, it’s gettin’ exponentially dumbIt’s more difficult to get a job than purchase a gunEminem used to gay bash and murder his mumAnd now he doesn’t want fans if they voted for TrumpWe’re ashamed to be American, you should probably love it‘Cause you have the right to say it and not gеt strung up in publicAs children, we werе taught how to walk and talkBut the system wants adults to sit down and shut upCancel culture runs the world now, the planet went crazyLabel everything we say as homophobic or racistIf you’re white, then you’re privileged, guilty by associationAll our childhood heroes got Me-Too’d or they’re rapists

They never freed the slaves, they realized that they don’t need the chains

They gave us tiny screens, we think we free ’cause we can’t see the cage

They knew that race war would be the game they need to play

For people to pick teams, they use the media to feed the flame

[Chorus]They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout feelin’sThey know they won’t tell me what to believe inThey so fake woke, same old safe zonesThey so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout your feelin’s [Verse 2]I think it’s crazy all these people screamin’ facts, but they fake wokeHate their neighbor ’cause he wears a mask or he stays homeHas a daughter, but his favorite artist said he slays hoesPicks her up from school, music slaps on the way homeCensorship’s an issue ’cause they choose what they eraseThere’s a difference between hate speech and speech that you hateI think Black Lives Matter was the stupidest nameWhen the system’s screwin’ everyone exactly the sameI just wanna spend Thanksgivin’ Day with food and my familyWithout bein’ accused of celebrating native casualtiesWe got so divided, it’s black and white and politicalRepublicans are bigots, libtards if you’re liberalThere’s riots in our streets, and it’s just gettin’ worseY’all screamin’, “Defund the police”, y’all are genius for sureThey’re underfunded already, they’re way too busy to workOrder food and call the cops, see what reaches you first [Pre-Chorus 2]Segregation ended, that’s a lie in itselfThat was a strategy to make us think they were tryin’ to helpThey knew that racism was hot if they designed it to sellWe buy up every single box and divide us ourselves [Chorus]They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout feelin’sThey know they won’t tell me what to believe inThey so fake woke, same old safe zonesThey so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout your feelin’s [Verse 3]We use violence to get peace and wonder why it isn’t workin’That’s like sleepin’ with a football team to try and be a virginPoliticians are for sale and someone always makes the purchaseBut you and I cannot afford it, our democracy is worthlessIf a man has mental illness, call him crazy, say it silentlyWhen country’s goin’ crazy, we accept it as societyGet sick and take a pill, when the side effects get you highYou get addicted like these rappers dying fighting with sobrietyCensoring the facts turns our children into idiotsThey claim it’s for our safety, I’ll tell you what it really isRemoving information that empowers all the citizensThe truth doesn’t damage points of view that are legitimateThey’re tryna change amen to a-men and womenHow’d we let ’em make praying a microaggression?Instead of asking God for the strength to keep winnin’We cheat to get ahead, and then we ask Him for forgiveness [Pre-Chorus 3]Feminism used to be the most righteous of fightsBut these days it feels like they secretly hate guysI don’t trust anyone who bleeds for a week and don’t dieI’m just kiddin’, but everything else that I said is right [Chorus]They so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout feelin’sThey know they won’t tell me what to believe inThey so fake woke, same old safe zonesThey so fake woke, facts don’t care ’bout your feelin’s