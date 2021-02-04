https://www.corbettreport.com/interview-1616-new-world-next-week-with-james-evan-pilato/

<input id="powerpress_embed_39922-podcast_t" type="text" value="” onclick=”javascript: this.select();” onfocus=”javascript: this.select();” style=”width: 70%;” readonly=”readonly”>

Welcome to New World Next Week – the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

[embedded content]

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube or Download the mp4

Story #1: How the Biden Administration Can Help Solve Our Reality Crisis

Kevin Roose

Your Problem Is Not With Section 230, But The 1st Amendment

The Mysterious Case of the Lady Gaga Inauguration Bird and ‘The Hunger Games’

NWNW Flashback: #CreepyJoeBiden and Lady Gaga to Establish Sexual Assault Centres (Nov. 16, 2017)

Lady Gag Gag’s New Oreo: If the Cookie Doesn’t Make You Sick, the Propaganda Will

Gag Gag’s Cancerous Cookie Ingredients

Lady Gaga Calls on World Leaders to Help Fund a COVID-19 Vaccine

NYC Restaurants to Reopen at 25% Indoor Capacity on Valentine’s Day

Story #2: Elon Musk Wired Up a Monkey’s Brain to Play Video Games

Denmark Reveals Concrete Plans for a Digital ‘Covid Passport’ In World First

Story #3: RFK Jr Foils California Plan To Mandate COVID-19 Tests And Vaccines For Students And Teachers

Children’s Health Defense – California Chapter sends Letter to all California Superintendents regarding Medical Ethics, Emergency Use Products, Voluntary Testing & Vaccine Safety

Video: Flash Mob of Anti Maskers at a Natural Grocers in Denver, CO

Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/support​) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join​).

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy

c/o James Evan Pilato

P.O. Box 22486

Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.

Filed in: Interviews



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

